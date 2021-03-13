Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Piers Morgan says he's 'latest victim of cancel-culture' after Meghan Markle debacle

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Piers Morgan said he lost his job for choosing not to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s claims

Piers Morgan said he lost his job after refusing to believe and apologise to Meghan Markle. 

In a lengthy note posted on Friday to his Twitter account, the former Good Morning Britain host said he still stands on his ground for the things he said about the Duchess of Sussex. 

“Those of you that know me well enough know that, despite my many faults, I’m always willing to stand my ground for the things that I think matter most,” Morgan  wrote in the post. 

“And now I’ve lost my job at Good Morning Britain because I chose not to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey,” he continued.

Stating how he feels he became the latest victim of cancel-culture, Morgan went on, “I thus became the latest ‘victim’ of the cancel culture that is permeating our country, every minute, of every hour, of everyday. Though of course, I consider myself to be neither a victim, nor actually cancelled.”

At the end of the note, Morgan said everyone is entitled to freedom of speech. 

“As I said when I left GMB, the right to free speech is a hill worth dying on. This is not simply an act of defiance, but a commitment to our collective futures," he said. 

