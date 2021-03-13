Can't connect right now! retry
Matthew McConaughey is serious about running for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is apparently “seriously” considering running for Texas governor in 2022 

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has ramped up speculation about him running public office.

The Interstellar actor, 51, is apparently “seriously” considering running for Texas governor in 2022 but is yet to determine whether he would be “most useful” in public office.

Speaking to Al Roker on NBC’s Today show, the Dallas Buyers Club actor said: “It’s a very honorable consideration. So am I considering that? Sure. It’s a great thing to and an honorable thing to be able to consider.”

“What I’ve got to choose for myself is, I want to get into a leadership role in the next chapter of my life. Now, what role am I going to be most useful in? I don’t know that that’s in a political position or if that’s me as a free agent. So that’s something I’m personally working on, is: What is my position of most use in a leadership role?” he added.

The actor had previously also hinted at his intentions of stepping into politics as he told Texas-based KLAQ radio station back in January that the idea is “something I’m going to think about.” 

