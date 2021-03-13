Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Khloe Kardashian claps back against ‘despicable’ critics

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Khloe Kardashian finally takes to social media and calls out the haters that have been targeting people “until they break.”

The star touched on the growing hate in a collection of tweets and the first read, “So sad that after documentaries are made or that person is sadly gone, the guilt is felt by the ones doing the breaking. But not a second sooner does one think to change their ways. & you wonder why others go crazy. I don’t. You won’t let up until someone breaks. It’s despicable.”

In the second, the reality TV star added a message of hope and love when she wrote, "One thing about me, I’ll give you your love and praise. I won’t wait until later. I know you are beautiful and you are worthy of any blessing that comes your way! You are deserving of anything your heart craves!"


