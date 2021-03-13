Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

'PML-N, PPP suspicious of each other after yesterday's Senate defeat'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Federal Minister for IT Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

JHELUM: Federal Minister for IT Fawad Chaudhry has claimed the PML-N and the PPP are suspicious of each other after the Opposition's shock defeat in the Senate elections held yesterday for the chairman and deputy chairman's posts. 

"God has given PTI victory," Chaudhry said. "We won [Senate seats] from each of the [five] assemblies." 

"There is a need to make the Senate election process more transparent. The PML-N and the PPP are now suspicious of each other. All these parties only got together out of spite for Imran Khan," he said. 

Referring to the PDM's announcement that they will approach the courts to challenge the results of the Senate chairman election, Chaudhry said: "They will not getting anything from the courts — Sanjrani is chairman Senate now." 

A day earlier, Chaudhry had spoken on a TV talk show and suggested that the government was still willing to sit with the Opposition to introduce electoral reforms. 

He had noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to hold Senate elections through an open ballot, yet the opposition did not support him. 

He claimed that the result was that most of the PML-N senators did not want to cast their votes in favour of Yousaf Raza Gillani.

He said the government and opposition would have to sit together as dialogue was the only solution to all problems and that the doors are never closed in a democratic system.

More From Pakistan:

NAB approaches LHC, wants Maryam Nawaz's bail canceled in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

NAB approaches LHC, wants Maryam Nawaz's bail canceled in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case
Live from the Senate: A day of controversies

Live from the Senate: A day of controversies
PDM's senior leadership speaks after Senate defeat, vows to investigate senators 'close' to Sanjrani

PDM's senior leadership speaks after Senate defeat, vows to investigate senators 'close' to Sanjrani
Punjab ramping up restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

Punjab ramping up restrictions as coronavirus cases spike
PM Imran Khan congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani, Mirza Mohammad Afridi for securing top Senate slots

PM Imran Khan congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani, Mirza Mohammad Afridi for securing top Senate slots

Data Darbar among 547 shrines in Punjab closed amid rising coronavirus cases

Data Darbar among 547 shrines in Punjab closed amid rising coronavirus cases
Opposition all set to challenge Sadiq Sanjrani's Senate win in court today

Opposition all set to challenge Sadiq Sanjrani's Senate win in court today
Lahore among five Punjab districts declared 'high risk' after UK virus variant spreads

Lahore among five Punjab districts declared 'high risk' after UK virus variant spreads
Pakistan values strong diplomatic relations with Australia: COAS Gen Bajwa

Pakistan values strong diplomatic relations with Australia: COAS Gen Bajwa
Who were the seven lawmakers that caused a Senate upset?

Who were the seven lawmakers that caused a Senate upset?
Bilawal Bhutto takes a 'tanzeem saazi' jibe at Talal Chaudhry

Bilawal Bhutto takes a 'tanzeem saazi' jibe at Talal Chaudhry
Senate chairman election: What rules did the presiding officer read out?

Senate chairman election: What rules did the presiding officer read out?

Latest

view all