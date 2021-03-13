Meghan McCain lauds AOC for ‘hammering’ Biden to free migrant children

Meghan McCain was all praises for Congresswoman AOC for ‘holding her feet’ and pushing Biden

American television personality Meghan McCain has lauded US Representative Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez for trying to free migrant children at the border.

Host of The View was all praises for the Congresswoman for ‘holding her feet’ and pushing US President Joe Biden to let free the migrant children detained at the country’s southern border.

“If you don’t believe me, believe Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who has been absolutely hammering President Biden on this issue,” said McCain.

“I applaud her for being honest about this, for holding her feet to the fire to a Democrat president the same way she did for President Trump. I would love other Democrats to take her lead on this, as well. As Ana said, this is a complex and nuanced issue,” she continued.

Biden was defended by McCain’s co-host Sara Haines who said he was being unfairly criticized as he had been holding office since only the past 50 days.

McCain hit back at Haines, saying: “I’m glad you’re okay with children being held in jail-like facilities.”