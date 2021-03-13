Can't connect right now! retry
Shafqat Mehmood discusses exchange programme with Japanese ambassador

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat meets Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda. — Radio Pakistan/File

  • Education minister says government wants skilled Pakistanis to come back and serve their country.
  • Japanese ambassador commends highly skilled workers and technical interns of Pakistan.
  • Both express desire to further deepen ties and strengthening their relations.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood met Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda in Islamabad on Thursday, where the two discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of technical training.

The discussion revolved around Pakistan's highly skilled workers and technical interns sent to Japan through the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, according to Radio Pakistan.

Mehmood, speaking to the ambassador, said the policy of the government is to call the trainees back to the country and give them the opportunity to serve Pakistan once the training or education programme is completed instead of leaving them to seek employment in other countries.

Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda commended the highly skilled workers and technical interns of Pakistan in terms of their expertise, hard work, and commitment.

The two sides expressed the desire to further deepen ties and strengthen relations in the areas of skill development and education.

