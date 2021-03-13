Prince William ‘livid’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Oprah interview

Prince William is reportedly fuming over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘audacious’ attempts to brand the royal family as racists during their new interview with Oprah.

This news was brought forward by royal expert Katie Nicholl. She was quoted telling Express, "The fact that he answered two questions was really very, very unusual. I think highly significant. I think he wanted the chance to say something."

Ms. Nicholl alo went on to say, "I think everyone hopes that the brothers will be able to heal this rift, clearly it does run deep. I think it speaks volumes that William hasn't yet picked up the phone to call his brother.”

"I think that he's clearly needed some cooling off time. I think the feeling though is that time is a healer. That's something that Harry himself said."