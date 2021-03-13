Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘livid’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Oprah interview

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Prince William ‘livid’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Oprah interview

Prince William is reportedly fuming over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘audacious’ attempts to brand the royal family as racists during their new interview with Oprah.

This news was brought forward by royal expert Katie Nicholl. She was quoted telling Express, "The fact that he answered two questions was really very, very unusual. I think highly significant. I think he wanted the chance to say something."

Ms. Nicholl alo went on to say, "I think everyone hopes that the brothers will be able to heal this rift, clearly it does run deep. I think it speaks volumes that William hasn't yet picked up the phone to call his brother.”

"I think that he's clearly needed some cooling off time. I think the feeling though is that time is a healer. That's something that Harry himself said."

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian shares a heartfelt birthday note for longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shares a heartfelt birthday note for longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson
Queen Elizabeth left alone to face Meghan-Harry crisis after Philip's hospitalisation

Queen Elizabeth left alone to face Meghan-Harry crisis after Philip's hospitalisation

Friends saw Jennifer Lopez split with Alex Rodriguez coming

Friends saw Jennifer Lopez split with Alex Rodriguez coming
Priyanka Chopra grateful to Nick Jonas for showering constant love on her

Priyanka Chopra grateful to Nick Jonas for showering constant love on her

Chrissy Teigen sparks alarm with ‘organ removal’ surgery in Zoom meeting

Chrissy Teigen sparks alarm with ‘organ removal’ surgery in Zoom meeting
Sharon Osbourne issues apology after publicly supporting Piers Morgan

Sharon Osbourne issues apology after publicly supporting Piers Morgan
Meghan McCain lauds AOC for ‘hammering’ Biden to free migrant children

Meghan McCain lauds AOC for ‘hammering’ Biden to free migrant children
Khloe Kardashian claps back against ‘despicable’ critics

Khloe Kardashian claps back against ‘despicable’ critics
Tiffany Haddish reacts to Meghan Markle's tell-all: 'I believe anything a Black woman says'

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Meghan Markle's tell-all: 'I believe anything a Black woman says'
Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview
Matthew McConaughey is serious about running for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is serious about running for governor of Texas
Piers Morgan says he's 'latest victim of cancel-culture' after Meghan Markle debacle

Piers Morgan says he's 'latest victim of cancel-culture' after Meghan Markle debacle

Latest

view all