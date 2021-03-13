Khloe Kardashian shares a heartfelt birthday note for longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson

US reality TV star Khloé Kardashian penned down a heartfelt birthday note for longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who turns 30 on Saturday.

Sharing loved-up photos with Tristan and their daughter True, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote, “The ones that are meant to be are ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before.”

She further said, “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything.”

Khloe went on to say, “I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. Welcome to 30!”.



"I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”.

Khloe and Tristan, who recently sparked engagement rumours, share daughter True and the couple is planning to expand their family and trying for baby number two to give their sweet daughter a sibling.