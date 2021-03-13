Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Hilary Duff pens a heartfelt note for her 'sweet' baby shower

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Hilary Duff pens a heartfelt note for her ‘sweet’ baby shower

Hilary Duff recently gushed over her ‘amazing’ baby shower and the “sweet sweet” work her partner put into organizing the main events.

The actor gushed over her baby shower over on Instagram with a handful of pictures from the event.

Her post read, “My sweet sweet @sharm1222 I can’t thank you enough for planning the most special day. I seriously wasn’t planning on a party like this for baby #3 during these times but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing.”

“I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven’t been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away. I love all of these women. Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin. The thick being holy [expletive] I’m having a third child...send help!"

