Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Grammys 2021: List of nominees in key categories

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday.

Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch with six each.

Album of the Year

  • Jhene Aiko, Chilombo
  • Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
  • Coldplay, Everyday Life
  • Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 3
  • Haim, Women In Music Pt. III
  • Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
  • Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
  • Taylor Swift, folklore

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song 

  • Beyonce, Black Parade
  • Black Pumas, Colors
  • DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, Rockstar
  • Doja Cat, Say So
  • Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
  • Dua Lipa, Don't Start Now
  • Post Malone, Circles
  • Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting 

  • Beyonce, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, Black Parade
  • Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, The Box
  • Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, Cardigan
  • Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk and Billy Walsh, Circles
  • Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, Don't Start Now
  • Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Everything I Wanted
  • H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, I Can't Breathe
  • Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, If The World Was Ending

Best New Artist 

  • Ingrid Andress
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Chika
  • Noah Cyrus
  • D Smoke
  • Doja Cat
  • Kaytranada
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Best Music Video 

  • Beyonce, Brown Skin Girl
  • Future featuring Drake, Life Is Good
  • Anderson .Paak, Lockdown
  • Harry Styles, Adore You
  • Woodkid, Goliath

Best Rap Album 

  • D Smoke, Black Habits
  • Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo
  • Jay Electronica, A Written Testimony
  • Nas, King's Disease
  • Royce Da 5'9", The Allegory

Best Rock Album

  • Fontaines DC, A Hero's Death
  • Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka
  • Grace Potter, Daylight
  • Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury
  • The Strokes, The New Abnormal

Best Pop Vocal Album 

  • Justin Bieber, Changes
  • Lady Gaga, Chromatica
  • Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
  • Harry Styles, Fine Line
  • Taylor Swift, folklore

Best Alternative Music Album

  • Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters
  • Beck, Hyperspace
  • Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher
  • Brittany Howard, Jaime
  • Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

Best Global Music Album

  • Antibalas, Fu Chronicles
  • Burna Boy, Twice as Tall
  • Bebel Gilberto, Agora
  • Anoushka Shankar, Love Letters
  • Tinariwen, Amadjar

More From Entertainment:

No, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have not broken up

No, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have not broken up
Blake Lively jokes husband Ryan Reynolds “didn’t invite” her to meet Brad Pitt

Blake Lively jokes husband Ryan Reynolds “didn’t invite” her to meet Brad Pitt
Lin-Manuel Miranda-starrer In the Heights gets six posters

Lin-Manuel Miranda-starrer In the Heights gets six posters
Jason Statham set to fire up big screens in new movie Wrath of Man

Jason Statham set to fire up big screens in new movie Wrath of Man

Selena Gomez receives support from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife

Selena Gomez receives support from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife
Sandra Bullock-starrer Bird Box to get Spanish spin-off

Sandra Bullock-starrer Bird Box to get Spanish spin-off
Khloe Kardashian shares a cryptic note after she appears to confirm she's reunited with beau Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shares a cryptic note after she appears to confirm she's reunited with beau Tristan Thompson
Hailey Baldwin touches on Justin Bieber’s Kids' Choice Awards presentation

Hailey Baldwin touches on Justin Bieber’s Kids' Choice Awards presentation
Hilary Duff pens a heartfelt note for her ‘sweet’ baby shower

Hilary Duff pens a heartfelt note for her ‘sweet’ baby shower
Lauren Daigle candidly touches on ‘Look Up Child’ success

Lauren Daigle candidly touches on ‘Look Up Child’ success
iCarly's Jennette McCurdy dishes on her ‘hellish’ acting career

iCarly's Jennette McCurdy dishes on her ‘hellish’ acting career
Megyn Kelly hits back at Meghan Markle’s ‘woke’ celebrity endorsements

Megyn Kelly hits back at Meghan Markle’s ‘woke’ celebrity endorsements

Latest

view all