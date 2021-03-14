‘Passing the gauntlet back to you’: Marvel reacts to ‘Avatar’ routing ‘Avengers’

'Avatar' has racked up $2.802 billion while 'Endgame' stands at an estimated $2.797 billion

After Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame beat Avatar following its 2019 release as the highest-grossing film in history, the latter has reclaimed its spot.

According to Deadline, the James Cameron-directorial has racked up $2.802 billion while the Russo Brothers-directed film stands at an estimated $2.797 billion.

After the news broke out Marvel Studios was not too disappointed about losing the spot to its longtime rival.

The official Twitter announced the news and congratulated James Cameron and the creators of the film, saying: “Congratulations to @JimCameron ,@JonLandau , and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000.”

The Russo Brothers also applauded Cameron on Twitter with an Endgame reference, writing: "Passing the gauntlet back to you... @JimCameron.”

Producer of the film Jon Landau issued a statement to Deadline after Avatar grabbed the top spot, saying: "We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theaters during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support.”

"We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come,” he added.