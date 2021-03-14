Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland says acting as James Bond 'would be dream come true'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

While Tom Holland is a known face for the Spider-Man franchise, the star revealed another franchise which he is very keen to work for. 

Speaking on Heart radio, the star said it "would be a dream come true" if ever given the chance to play James Bond.

He shared that in the event there will be a young James Bond recreation, he will be sure to be there. 

"Oh mate, it would be an actual dream come true," Holland, 24, said. 

"I've got to remind myself that I'm lucky enough as it is. Spider-Man is an absolute delight and privilege to play, but you know, should they want to do a younger James Bond you best believe I would be there.

"It is what it is, we'll have to wait and see," he added. 

