Archie wasn’t denied title due to race, sources claim after Meghan’s accusation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims of race playing a part in their son Archie being denied a prince title, have been shot down by Buckingham Palace sources.



In their interview with Oprah Winfrey last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that before Archie was born, there was concerns about the colour of his skin and whether or not he should be given security and a title being a mixed race royal.

A Palace insider shot down Meghan’s claims as they told Us Weekly: "The palace says it’s nothing to do with race. Under royal protocol established by King George V, only those in the direct line of succession to the throne get the titles [of] prince or princess.”

The source further explained that Archie would be given the title of a prince once his grandfather Prince Charles takes the throne: Archie would’ve been given a title when Prince Charles became king."