Kareena Kapoor mom-shamed on social media after Taimur hurts himself

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur were going to attend the birthday bash of Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samiera

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor is loved far and wide not just for her acting prowess but also for being a hands-on mum to her two sons.

However, the diva has her fair share of detractors as she recently faced criticism from quite a few people after her and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur ran into a glass door.

The mother and son were going to attend the birthday bash of Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samiera and an excited Taimur spotted the paparazzi and decided to run inside the apartment. Amidst the rumpus, he couldn’t spit the glass door and dashed right into it.

The superstar mom then had to bear the brunt of her toddler’s impatience as many mom-shamed her for not being careful enough to protect her son.

One user wrote: "Mom is busy with her paid photographers feel sad for the little boy."

"She so into the photographers she ignores her kid walking in the glass that's bad parenting,” added another user.

“Poor chap!! He doesn't like papz taking his picture, so he yells, tries to run away and bangs his head in the door. It is very clear he doesn't like it but who cares, right! I think @kareenakapoorkhan should take proper action to protect him," chimed in another.

