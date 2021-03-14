Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir surprise fans with anniversary getaway clips

Pakistan’s sweetheart Sajal Ali’s first anniversary with fellow actor Ahad Raza Mir has reportedly taken social media by storm and the outpour all began once Sajal shared social media post highlighting her current location and the sheer ‘romance’ of it all had fans gushing in no time.

The picture in question that caused the massive uproar was an Instagram Story showing off the beauty of the Eiffel Tower at night.

For those unaware, every post was uploaded under the hashtag #1YearToSaHadKiShaadi and became the most top trending thread across all of Twitter Pakistan.



Check out reactions below:



