Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir surprise fans with anniversary getaway clips

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir surprise fans with anniversary getaway clips

Pakistan’s sweetheart Sajal Ali’s first anniversary with fellow actor Ahad Raza Mir has reportedly taken social media by storm and the outpour all began once Sajal shared social media post highlighting her current location and the sheer ‘romance’ of it all had fans gushing in no time.

The picture in question that caused the massive uproar was an Instagram Story showing off the beauty of the Eiffel Tower at night.

For those unaware, every post was uploaded under the hashtag #1YearToSaHadKiShaadi and became the most top trending thread across all of Twitter Pakistan.

Check out reactions below:


More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor shares unseen photo of Aamir Khan to wish him on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor shares unseen photo of Aamir Khan to wish him on his birthday
Kangana Ranaut gets case filed against her for alleged copyright infringement

Kangana Ranaut gets case filed against her for alleged copyright infringement

Siddhant Chaturvedi confirms testing positive for Covid-19, self-quarantining at home

Siddhant Chaturvedi confirms testing positive for Covid-19, self-quarantining at home
Bilal Abbas Khan gushes over his passion for acting: 'I only just ventured'

Bilal Abbas Khan gushes over his passion for acting: 'I only just ventured'
Aiman Khan claps back against haters: ‘My life is not your property!’

Aiman Khan claps back against haters: ‘My life is not your property!’
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 30th birthday

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 30th birthday
Aiman Khan claps back at haters after ‘skinny’ comments about Mawra Hocane

Aiman Khan claps back at haters after ‘skinny’ comments about Mawra Hocane
Fawad Alam all set to make his acting debut with web series ‘Khudkash Muhabbat’

Fawad Alam all set to make his acting debut with web series ‘Khudkash Muhabbat’
Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria contracts coronavirus

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria contracts coronavirus
Mawra Hocane speaks out after Aiman Khan came under fire for ‘skinny’ remarks

Mawra Hocane speaks out after Aiman Khan came under fire for ‘skinny’ remarks
Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s film ‘Radhe’ gets release date

Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s film ‘Radhe’ gets release date
Adnan Siddiqui delights fans with throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Adnan Siddiqui delights fans with throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Latest

view all