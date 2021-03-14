Cardi B details her true thoughts on the Grammys: ‘It's their moment!’

Shortly after The Weeknd announced his Grammy boycott award winning rapper Cardi B also came out with her own statement and even touched upon the nomination of other smaller black artists.

The star touched upon the issue over on Twitter and the caption above her lengthy note read, “How I feel bout the Grammy's! Don't forget to congratulate the small black artist that got nominated that got overshadowed again cause of the drama. It's their moment finally!”

The screen gabbed note from iPhone’s notes app detailed her thoughts and read, “I do feel that there were some albums and songs that should have been considered for nominations. Maybe by next year they will get it right.”

“However let's not forget the Grammys nominated soo many independent Black artists this year that don't get the exposure by blogs, magazines and other award shows like Chika, D Smoke, Royce 5'9, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Electronica, Kaytranada, Brittany Howard, Mykal Kilgor, Ledisi, Jean & Marcus Baylor.”

