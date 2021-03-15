Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and more win Grammy Awards

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and many more have picked up their Grammy Awards, as music's biggest night finally kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Beyoncé has won best music video for 'Brown Skin Girl' and best rap performance for her duet with Megan Thee Stallion, 'Savage' (Remix).

Billie Eilish, who dominated last year's awards, also won a prize for her Bond theme, 'No Time To Die.'

On the other hand, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me became the first female duet to win best the best pop duo category.

Kanye West has won another Grammy this year. His record 'Jesus Is King' has won Best Contemporary Christian Album.

The awards were announced online ahead of the main Grammys ceremony on Sunday night, which was full of  a hybrid of live and pre-taped performances.

The stars beat Korean pop group BTS in to the prize. The seven-piece boyband had hoped to be the first K-Pop act to win a Grammy with their hit single, Dynamite.

More From Entertainment:

British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah

British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah
John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance

John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance
Grammy Awards 2021: List of winners

Grammy Awards 2021: List of winners
Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys thrice

Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys thrice

Taylor Swift becomes ex Harry Styles's biggest cheerleader after Grammy win

Taylor Swift becomes ex Harry Styles's biggest cheerleader after Grammy win
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner welcome their first child together

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner welcome their first child together
Kanye West takes Grammy for his gospel album Jesus is King

Kanye West takes Grammy for his gospel album Jesus is King
Prince William and Kate Middleton children's special tribute to Princess Diana will melt your heart

Prince William and Kate Middleton children's special tribute to Princess Diana will melt your heart
Princess Eugenie celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming son

Princess Eugenie celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming son
Princess Diana’s toxic bond with Princess Margret unveiled

Princess Diana’s toxic bond with Princess Margret unveiled
BTS rock the Grammy’s Week Online Charity concert

BTS rock the Grammy’s Week Online Charity concert
Katie Price’s son Harvey ‘begs’ haters to stop being ‘horrible’

Katie Price’s son Harvey ‘begs’ haters to stop being ‘horrible’

Latest

view all