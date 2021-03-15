Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed undergoes angiography after suffering heart attack in Lahore

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Monday Mar 15, 2021

  • Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed successfully undergoes angioplasty at a private hospital in Lahore.
  • Sources say he had a heart attack during a wedding he was attending.
  • He had travelled from Karachi to Lahore a few days back for the wedding.

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed underwent an angiography after his health deteriorated, a private hospital in Lahore confirmed Monday.

Ahmed was at a wedding, for which he had travelled from Karachi to Lahore a few days back, when he had a heart attack and was rushed to a hospital.

The CEO of the private hospital, Dr Sabir Malik, said Ahmed was given a stent three years ago and is also an asthma patient.

He said Ahmed does not need to undergo angioplasty or a bypass operation. The next 48 hours are, however, critical, the doctor said.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed took to Twitter to give an update on Ahmed's health.


