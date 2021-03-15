Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed undergoes angiography after suffering heart attack in Lahore

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed successfully undergoes angioplasty at a private hospital in Lahore.

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed underwent an angiography after his health deteriorated, a private hospital in Lahore confirmed Monday.

Ahmed was at a wedding, for which he had travelled from Karachi to Lahore a few days back, when he had a heart attack and was rushed to a hospital.

The CEO of the private hospital, Dr Sabir Malik, said Ahmed was given a stent three years ago and is also an asthma patient.

He said Ahmed does not need to undergo angioplasty or a bypass operation. The next 48 hours are, however, critical, the doctor said.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed took to Twitter to give an update on Ahmed's health.



