Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Alex Rodriguez confirms breakup rumours with Jennifer Lopez are not true

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Alex Rodriguez denied having split up with Jennifer Lopez said they are working through some issues

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have not parted ways and are very much together, contrary to what the headlines have been during the last week. 

The couple denied having split up and said that although they are working through some issues of their own, they are still dating. 

Hours after J.Lo slammed the tabloids for their false reporting, A-Rod came forth confirming 'he is not single.'

While walking to his gym in a video by TMZ, Alex was asked by a reporter if he and J.Lo were “working on it."

Responding to the question, Alex gave a thumbs up to the camera. When asked if he was 'single' he laughed and said, “no."

After the gym session ended, the New York Yankee star gestured towards his phone as it rang, “Is somebody calling me?” he asked to someone else on camera, saying, “wait, wait, hold on — let me call you right back, babe.” 

A female voice could be heard on the other end of the call, as he laughed and nodded to the reporter asking if it “was Jennifer” calling. “Bye guys, happy Saturday!” he then said and jetted off in his car.

The couple issued a joint statement saying, “We are working through some things,” denying they have broken up. 

More From Entertainment:

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on bagging major wins at Grammys alongside Beyonce

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on bagging major wins at Grammys alongside Beyonce

From Grammys to #scammys, BTS fans rage after loss to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

From Grammys to #scammys, BTS fans rage after loss to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
Lilly Singh pledges support to Indian farmers at Grammy Awards 2021

Lilly Singh pledges support to Indian farmers at Grammy Awards 2021
Beyonce makes history after bagging the most wins ever at Grammys 2021

Beyonce makes history after bagging the most wins ever at Grammys 2021
Donald Trump blasts Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey tell-all: 'She's no good'

Donald Trump blasts Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey tell-all: 'She's no good'
Prince Harry lays flowers on Princess Diana’s grave on Mother’s Day

Prince Harry lays flowers on Princess Diana’s grave on Mother’s Day

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and more win Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and more win Grammy Awards
British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah

British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah
John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance

John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance
Grammy Awards 2021: List of winners

Grammy Awards 2021: List of winners
Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys thrice

Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys thrice

Taylor Swift becomes ex Harry Styles's biggest cheerleader after Grammy win

Taylor Swift becomes ex Harry Styles's biggest cheerleader after Grammy win

Latest

view all