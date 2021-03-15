Alex Rodriguez confirms breakup rumours with Jennifer Lopez are not true

Alex Rodriguez denied having split up with Jennifer Lopez said they are working through some issues

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have not parted ways and are very much together, contrary to what the headlines have been during the last week.



The couple denied having split up and said that although they are working through some issues of their own, they are still dating.

Hours after J.Lo slammed the tabloids for their false reporting, A-Rod came forth confirming 'he is not single.'

While walking to his gym in a video by TMZ, Alex was asked by a reporter if he and J.Lo were “working on it."

Responding to the question, Alex gave a thumbs up to the camera. When asked if he was 'single' he laughed and said, “no."

After the gym session ended, the New York Yankee star gestured towards his phone as it rang, “Is somebody calling me?” he asked to someone else on camera, saying, “wait, wait, hold on — let me call you right back, babe.”

A female voice could be heard on the other end of the call, as he laughed and nodded to the reporter asking if it “was Jennifer” calling. “Bye guys, happy Saturday!” he then said and jetted off in his car.

The couple issued a joint statement saying, “We are working through some things,” denying they have broken up.

