Ali Zafar receives a marriage proposal from Netherlands fan

Monday Mar 15, 2021
Pakistani singer Ali Zafar received a marriage proposal from a fan from Netherlands and the singer had a hilarious yet sensible reply to her.
The Mela Loot Liya singer took to Twitter to spend Sunday with fans and during #askAZ, a fan from Netherlands asked Ali Zafar to marry her.
"It’s a good Sunday. Let’s do a Q&A. Ask me anything. #askAZ,” the singer tweeted.
During the question and answer session Cynthia R. Sitara, a fan from Netherlands asked Ali Zafar would he marry her.
She said “Anything? Hmmmm…. Will you marry me?”
Ali Zafar had a witty yet sensible reply over it.
He replied, “Yaar ye thora mushkil ho jaaye ga (It will be a difficult) hope you understand.”