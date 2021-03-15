Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Noah Cyrus' 2021 Grammy Award look leaves Twitter in stitches

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Singer Noah Cyrus’ 2021 Grammy Awards look left fans in stitches as she became the centre of memes. 

The 21-year-old certainly made a fashion statement in a white Schiaparelli Couture gown which was draped and pleated around in an interesting way.

Needless to say, the outfit saw comparisons being drawn to tissue paper, bedding, whipped cream and more.

"Now we know where all the toilet paper went during the pandemic." one person said.

"Don’t worry Noah Cyrus. I struggle to get the fitted bed sheet on right too," another said.

Take a look:






More From Entertainment:

'Voiceless' Prince Harry living under the shadow of Meghan Markle in the US

'Voiceless' Prince Harry living under the shadow of Meghan Markle in the US

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on bagging major wins at Grammys alongside Beyonce

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on bagging major wins at Grammys alongside Beyonce

From Grammys to #scammys, BTS fans rage after loss to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

From Grammys to #scammys, BTS fans rage after loss to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
BTS 'light up' the stage with 'Dynamite' despite Grammy snub

BTS 'light up' the stage with 'Dynamite' despite Grammy snub
Alex Rodriguez confirms breakup rumours with Jennifer Lopez are not true

Alex Rodriguez confirms breakup rumours with Jennifer Lopez are not true

Lilly Singh pledges support to Indian farmers at Grammy Awards 2021

Lilly Singh pledges support to Indian farmers at Grammy Awards 2021
Beyonce makes history after bagging the most wins ever at Grammys 2021

Beyonce makes history after bagging the most wins ever at Grammys 2021
Donald Trump blasts Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey tell-all: 'She's no good'

Donald Trump blasts Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey tell-all: 'She's no good'
Prince Harry lays flowers on Princess Diana’s grave on Mother’s Day

Prince Harry lays flowers on Princess Diana’s grave on Mother’s Day

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and more win Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and more win Grammy Awards
British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah

British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah
John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance

John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance

Latest

view all