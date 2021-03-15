Juggun Kazim sheds light on her postpartum weight loss plans

Pakistani star Juggun Kazim recently got candid about her post-pregnancy weight loss journey over on social media.

The star announced the news in a YouTube video and admitted she worked hard to lose the 88kg she gained during her pregnancy.

The star started off by saying, "Because I'm feeding, I'm following the 16-8 formula, which means I fast for 16 hours and eat in the eight-hour window. 10 o'clock in the morning I consume my first meal, and 6pm is my last meal.”

"If guests need to come over, then I shift my time forward. I try that I eat by 2pm then so I can consume my last meal at 10pm when dinner is served."





In the video the star even touched upon the importance of having a healthy breakfast and added, "If I get hungry again, I then have fruit salad — oranges, apples or guava so that my fruit intake is balanced and when lunch is served, I don't go all out on it."

"For lunch, I usually have a small cup of boiled brown rice — but basically, I have any salan at all. So whatever gravy is at home, I have that with its meat with either a vegetable salad (iceberg, tomato, lemon, capsicum, black pepper and salt) or lentils — or put in yogurt, and it tastes super yummy. Or I have soup” but "I try to make my last meal high-protein.”