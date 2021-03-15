Can't connect right now! retry
Exes Taylor Swift, Harry Styles spotted chatting animatedly at 2021 Grammy Awards

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles seem to be on good terms as the two could be seen having a friendly conversation at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The former flames dated briefly late 2012 and early 2013. 

From their body language, the past seems to be behind them as they were seen having a deep conversation, clearly catching up.

Their meeting comes a year after Harry shared what it felt like being used to write a song as he said: "I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it’s like flattering."

In the same event, the Willow singer could be seen over the moon as she cheered for the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker after winning in the Best Pop Solo Performance category even though she got routed by the heartthrob.

Clips of the singer cheering on the former One Direction member have now started circulating on social media with fans lauding the Folklore crooner for being a supportive ex.

Take a look:


