Bollywood
Monday Mar 15 2021
Aamir Khan quits social media for good

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has quit the social media platforms forever a day after his 56th birthday.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor took to Instagram and Twitter handles respectively and thanked his fans for all the love on his birthday and confirmed that it is his last post on social media.

The statement reads: “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday.”

“In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media,” he said and added “Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence.”

Aamir further said “We will continue to communicate as we did before”.

“In addition, AKP (Aamir Khan Productions) has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Lots of love, always.” 

