Geo News obtains CCTV footage of Karachi blast

Masked man can be seen parking a motorcycle 5 mins before it seems to have exploded.

BDU says explosive material was installed on a motorcycle.

Explosion was caused by a remote controlled device, says BDU.

KARACHI: Geo News obtained the CCTV footage of the Karachi blast that took place on Monday evening in the city's Orangi Town number 5.

The blast resulted in the martyrdom of one Rangers official while eight others, including a Rangers official, were also injured in the blast.



A Rangers vehicle can be seen in the CCTV footage, making its down a busy street. As soon as it arrives near to a point where a few motorcycles are parked, an explosion occurs, severely damaging the vehicle.

According to the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), the blast was caused by 4-5kg of explosive material installed on the motorcycle.

Five minutes before the blast took place, a masked man can be seen parking the motorcycle which seems to have exploded in the video.

A few among the eight injured in the blast suffered serious wounds. Rangers and police personnel had arrived shortly after the blast and cordoned off the area.