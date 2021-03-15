Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Geo News obtains CCTV footage of Karachi blast

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

  • Masked man can be seen parking a motorcycle 5 mins before it seems to have exploded.
  • BDU says explosive material was installed on a motorcycle.
  • Explosion was caused by a remote controlled device, says BDU.

KARACHI: Geo News obtained the CCTV footage of the Karachi blast that took place on Monday evening in the city's Orangi Town number 5.

The blast resulted in the martyrdom of one Rangers official while eight others, including a Rangers official, were also injured in the blast.

Read more: Rangers official martyred, 8 persons injured in Karachi blast

A Rangers vehicle can be seen in the CCTV footage, making its down a busy street. As soon as it arrives near to a point where a few motorcycles are parked, an explosion occurs, severely damaging the vehicle.

According to the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), the blast was caused by 4-5kg of explosive material installed on the motorcycle. 

Five minutes before the blast took place, a masked man can be seen parking the motorcycle which seems to have exploded in the video.

A few among the eight injured in the blast suffered serious wounds. Rangers and police personnel had arrived shortly after the blast and cordoned off the area.

More From Pakistan:

Shahbaz Gill's left eye infected due to ink thrown by PML-N workers, say doctors

Shahbaz Gill's left eye infected due to ink thrown by PML-N workers, say doctors
Punjab announces Rs7 billion subsidy for Ramazan

Punjab announces Rs7 billion subsidy for Ramazan
Petrol price in Pakistan to remain unchanged

Petrol price in Pakistan to remain unchanged
Video: Bahawalnagar men armed with sticks attack police, try to kidnap woman

Video: Bahawalnagar men armed with sticks attack police, try to kidnap woman
As coronavirus cases rise, Sindh govt issues notification of closing Dargahs, shrines

As coronavirus cases rise, Sindh govt issues notification of closing Dargahs, shrines
PDM's long march may not be effective if Opposition does not resign from Parliament: Fazl

PDM's long march may not be effective if Opposition does not resign from Parliament: Fazl
'Either govt is incapable or it cannot make decisions,' SC reprimands Centre

'Either govt is incapable or it cannot make decisions,' SC reprimands Centre
Rangers official martyred, 8 persons injured in Karachi blast

Rangers official martyred, 8 persons injured in Karachi blast
PDM's Tuesday meeting to make it clear where parties stand on resignations: Maryam

PDM's Tuesday meeting to make it clear where parties stand on resignations: Maryam
Karachi University suspends BCom exams as coronavirus cases rise

Karachi University suspends BCom exams as coronavirus cases rise
Bored students are now petitioning 'Shafqat jaani' to cancel the CIE exams

Bored students are now petitioning 'Shafqat jaani' to cancel the CIE exams
President Alvi, wife get vaccinated against coronavirus in Islamabad

President Alvi, wife get vaccinated against coronavirus in Islamabad

Latest

view all