Tuesday Mar 16 2021
Meghan Markle’s sister thinks Prince Harry is considering divorce

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Samantha Markle, estranged half-sister of Meghan Markle has come forth dropping some shocking statements about the former actor's marriage with Prince Harry. 

In a videotaped interview given to TMZ, Samantha claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be headed towards divorce as she has done way too much damage to the royal family.

“Maybe he’s already questioning it. He has to be if he has a functioning frontal lobe. He’s not 12,” she said.

“He’s got to have a sense of, ‘Oh, my God, everything you’ve said to me has been a lie,’ ” she continued.

"I see [the marriage] ending in divorce unless they get extensive counseling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies, to work on everyone that they’ve damaged in the course of this bull-in-a-china-shop two-year spiel,” added Samantha.

“I mean, nothing about any of this has been honest, and the damage to the royals has been massive,” she said. 

