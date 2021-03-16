Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Naya Rivera fans up in arms as Grammys leave her out from In Memoriam segment

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Late American actor Naya Rivera was left out of the 2021 Grammys In Memoriam segment, leaving fans furious at the over sight by the Recording Academy.

The deceased star had been nominated for two Grammys previously—Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media— while she was starring on Glee as Santana Lopez.

Infuriated fans turned to Twitter and expressed their dismay as one fan tweeted to the Recording Academy: “You were doing so fine until you decided not to include @NayaRivera in the tribute…not trying to start a fight or anything but I’m really disappointed in this.”


