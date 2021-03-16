Kim Kardashian talks about 2020 'being a huge cleanse' after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian said life for many people around the world has changed this year

Kim Kardashian came forth reflecting on how 2020 has been a life-changing year for her, specially amid her divorce with Kanye West.



The reality TV star, in a recent interview with Vogue, said life for many people around the world has changed after the pandemic.

"I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people, but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things," the makeup mogul said in an interview for Vogue's video series, Good Morning Vogue.

"That is a huge, I think, awakening that so many people had and just who you want to spend your time with, the people that you'll allow into your home because everything is so scary and everyone's afraid of everything," Kim added.

Shedding light on the positive aspect of the lockdown, the mom of four revealed, "The amount of time that I know me and all my parent friends have spent with our children has been so beautiful."



Although Kim did not specifically mention her split with Kanye that came this year, she said, "Even though it's been such a challenging year. I think it's been a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family and just this time that I've been able to spend with my children has been priceless."