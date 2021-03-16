Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
Meghan Markle doomed to falter from the start despite 'fairytale-like' royal journey

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have damaged the institution of monarchy with their tell-all with Oprah

Although an 'American princess,' Meghan Markle was not good enough for the royal family and was doomed to fail from the start, says Trisha Goddard.

Speaking to ITV documentary The Week That Shook The Royals, the British TV personality revealed what Prince Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey tell-all has damaged the institution of monarchy. 

 "In some respects, you can say what Harry has done is damage his grandmother's institution of monarchy and damaged the view of Britain abroad," she said.

Goddard added, "This is not just racism but snobbishness because the Americans think they had their princess who went oversees and married a prince in that fairytale thing and she wasn't good enough for them."

"The Queen seems to still be, of all of them, to have come out better than all of them as its that grandmother thing and plus the statement came from her," she continued. 

"Granny was the one who was doing all the mending. The rest of the Royal Family are like, why are they all so silent? Why is his dad so quiet?" Goddard further asked. 

