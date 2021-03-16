First black James Bond villain Yaphet Kotto dies at 81

Actor Yaphet Kotto, who is best known for his role in Alien and James Bond villain Mr. Big, has passed away at age 81.

The Live and Let Die star’s wife Tessie Sinahon shared the devastating news on Facebook writing: "He died last night around 10:30pm Philippine time. This is a very painful moment for me to inform you all fans, friends and family of my husband."

"You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find," she wrote.

It is currently unclear what was the cause of death.

Yaphet’s first major role was Lieutenant Pope for Across 110th Street in 1972. A year later he became the first black Bond villain.