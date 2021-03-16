Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
By
Web Desk

First black James Bond villain Yaphet Kotto dies at 81

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Actor Yaphet Kotto, who is best known for his role in Alien and James Bond villain Mr. Big, has passed away at age 81.

The Live and Let Die star’s wife Tessie Sinahon shared the devastating news on Facebook writing: "He died last night around 10:30pm Philippine time. This is a very painful moment for me to inform you all fans, friends and family of my husband."

"You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find," she wrote. 

It is currently unclear what was the cause of death.

Yaphet’s first major role was Lieutenant Pope for Across 110th Street in 1972. A year later he became the first black Bond villain. 

More From Entertainment:

South Korean star becomes the country's first to snag Oscar nod

South Korean star becomes the country's first to snag Oscar nod

Prince Philip’s frail health could bring Prince Harry, Prince William closer

Prince Philip’s frail health could bring Prince Harry, Prince William closer
'How I Met Your Mother' fans are ready for a reboot

'How I Met Your Mother' fans are ready for a reboot
Prince Charles avoids Harry and Archie's removal in monarchy slimming down plan

Prince Charles avoids Harry and Archie's removal in monarchy slimming down plan

Liam Payne congratulates ‘brother’ Harry Styles after his first Grammy win

Liam Payne congratulates ‘brother’ Harry Styles after his first Grammy win
Meghan Markle doomed to falter from the start despite 'fairytale-like' royal journey

Meghan Markle doomed to falter from the start despite 'fairytale-like' royal journey
Prince Harry sends email to Prince Charles after dropping racism bombshell

Prince Harry sends email to Prince Charles after dropping racism bombshell

Chadwick Boseman posthumously nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars

Chadwick Boseman posthumously nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars
Meghan Markle's assistant director defends her amid investigation into bullying claims

Meghan Markle's assistant director defends her amid investigation into bullying claims

Jamie Dornan's father, a renowned healthcare worker, dies of COVID-19

Jamie Dornan's father, a renowned healthcare worker, dies of COVID-19
Riz Ahmed on being the first Muslim and Pakistani to bag historic Oscar nod

Riz Ahmed on being the first Muslim and Pakistani to bag historic Oscar nod

Prince Harry, William's relationship on the rocks as reunion for Diana 'unthinkable'

Prince Harry, William's relationship on the rocks as reunion for Diana 'unthinkable'

Latest

view all