Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Demi Lovato reveals she was 'sexually assaulted' by her heroin dealer in 2018

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Demi Lovato has opened up on tearful moments of her life, saying she was 'sexually assaulted' by her heroin dealer in 2018.

The 28-year-old singer was the subject of a 'New York Times' editorial on Tuesday, ahead of her upcoming YouTube documentary premiering next week.

The article describes how the drug dealer who gave her heroin on the night of her 2018 drug overdose 'sexually assaulted her, and left her close to death.'

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker also discussed some of the extreme health problems that she experienced as a result of that night, which were also shared in her upcoming four-part documentary.

The music sensation's overdose included three strokes, a heart attack and organ failure, along with pneumonia, asphyxiation, brain damage and lasting vision problems that made it impossible for her to drive.

Demi Lovato, in upcoming documentary 'Dancing With The Devil', also shed light on her private life, saying she feels like she 'dodged a bullet' by calling off her engagement with ex Max Ehrlich last September.

