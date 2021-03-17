Jennifer Aniston delights fans with her surprise appearance in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston won hearts of fans with her chic appearance in Los Angeles, looking gorgeous in black sweater and skinny jeans.



The 'Friends' Alum was photographed while leaving a hair salon - which was likely her BFF Chris McMillan - after touching up to her famous tresses.



Chris McMillan is the celebrity stylist who created the iconic - The Rachel - hairdo that stirred up a frenzy of copycat cuts back in the 1990s.



Aniston gave a rare look at her casual style during her outing, donning Black sweater and blue jeans. The star also wore a black and gray patterned mask, and white sneakers, accessorizing with a black purse and sunglasses.

The Brad Pitt's ex has been an icon to many when it comes to hairstyles since her days playing the role of Rachel Green on the legendary sitcom, Friends.

Jennifer Aniston, who is currently filming the second season of her Apple TV series, debuted primped tresses after a session with the famous hair stylist, who gave her the iconic The Rachel hairdo.