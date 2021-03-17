Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston delights fans with her surprise appearance in Los Angeles

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Jennifer Aniston won hearts of fans with her chic appearance in Los Angeles, looking gorgeous in black sweater and skinny jeans.

The 'Friends' Alum was photographed while leaving a hair salon - which was likely her BFF Chris McMillan - after touching up to her famous tresses.

Chris McMillan is the celebrity stylist who created the iconic - The Rachel - hairdo that stirred up a frenzy of copycat cuts back in the 1990s.

Aniston gave a rare look at her casual style during her outing, donning Black sweater and blue jeans. The star also wore a black and gray patterned mask, and white sneakers, accessorizing with a black purse and sunglasses.

The Brad Pitt's ex has been an icon to many when it comes to hairstyles since her days playing the role of Rachel Green on the legendary sitcom, Friends.

Jennifer Aniston, who is currently filming the second season of her Apple TV series, debuted primped tresses after a session with the famous hair stylist, who gave her the iconic The Rachel hairdo.

More From Entertainment:

Elliot Page hits out at ‘influential’ people spreading myths about trans people

Elliot Page hits out at ‘influential’ people spreading myths about trans people
Kate Middleton 'mortified' after Meghan Markle claims she made her cry

Kate Middleton 'mortified' after Meghan Markle claims she made her cry

Demi Lovato reveals she was 'sexually assaulted' by her heroin dealer in 2018

Demi Lovato reveals she was 'sexually assaulted' by her heroin dealer in 2018
Zendaya recalls offensive remarks about her hair at the 2015 Oscars

Zendaya recalls offensive remarks about her hair at the 2015 Oscars
Bruno Mars imposter defrauds woman of huge money

Bruno Mars imposter defrauds woman of huge money
Donald Trump to run for president against Meghan Markle in 2024?

Donald Trump to run for president against Meghan Markle in 2024?
Katy Perry sparks marriage rumours to father of her daughter Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry sparks marriage rumours to father of her daughter Orlando Bloom
Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion receive praise from Lil’ Kim on their Grammy wins

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion receive praise from Lil’ Kim on their Grammy wins
Chris Hemsworth wife Elsa Pataky's tough workout will give you fitness goal

Chris Hemsworth wife Elsa Pataky's tough workout will give you fitness goal
Idris Elba-starrer Concrete Cowboy coming to Netflix, trailer released

Idris Elba-starrer Concrete Cowboy coming to Netflix, trailer released
Gigi Hadid accidentally exposes her daughter Khai’s face

Gigi Hadid accidentally exposes her daughter Khai’s face
You take what you are given: Camilla defends getting AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab

You take what you are given: Camilla defends getting AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab

Latest

view all