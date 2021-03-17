Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Meghan Markle unfazed by sister Samantha saying Prince Harry will divorce her

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Meghan Markle 'does not care' what Samantha has to say about the couple eventually heading to divorce

Meghan Markle is totally unbothered by what her half-sister Samantha Markle said regarding Prince Harry divorcing her soon. 

The Duchess of Sussex 'does not care' what Samantha has to say about the couple eventually heading to divorce. 

A source told New! magazine, "Meghan doesn't care about what Samantha says. She truly tries to rise above it and not let it bother her, as they haven't had a relationship for years."

In her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said she has not been in contact with her sister since a long time, and the last they talked was some 17 years ago. 

The Duchess also revealed how her relationship with father Thomas Markle has been tainted. 

"Meghan doesn't read or pay attention to anything her father or half-sister says to the press, nor does her team. Meghan was understandably devastated when her father began giving interviews and their relationship has clearly suffered," the insider went on.

"But she has learnt to rise above the comments. She has to. Too much has been said and Meghan wants to focus on the future rather than dwell on the past. It's all been very hard," they added. 

