Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Demi Lovato sets the record straight about inaccurate bipolar diagnosis

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Demi Lovato is opening up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis in documentary 'Dancing with the Devil'

Demi Lovato revealed to the world she has been diagnosed with biplolar disorder, following a near-fatal drug overdose. 

In 2011, the Disney alum said she is battling the mental health ailment and has partnered with multiple organisations to help create awareness around it. 

Now, the singer/actor is setting the record straight about her bipolar disorder diagnosis in shell-shocking documentary Dancing with the Devil. 

"I've been told that they think I was misdiagnosed when I was 18," Lovato said on camera.

She said that at the time doctors said she had bipolar as that conveniently justified her erratic behaviour. 

 "I came out to the public when I found out I was bipolar because I thought it put a reasoning behind my actions," she revealed. 

"You take something public, you become an advocate for it … I was acting out when I was 18 for many reasons, but I know now from multiple different doctors that it was not because I was bipolar," Lovato explained. "I had to grow the [expletive] up."



