Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Royals ‘alarmed’ after Harry terms ‘healing’ talks with Palace ‘unproductive’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ruffled the feathers of the British royal family once again after talking to American TV host Gayle King.

According to a report by Mirror Online, the Palace is “alarmed” at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speaking to the host and claiming “healing talks” with the royals were “unproductive.”

Royal sources said: “This type of behaviour could have huge implications for trust between the camps moving forward.”

A senior Palace source told the outlet: “None of the households - the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - will be giving a running commentary on private conversations.”

Earlier, King said on CBS This Morning that she spoke to the couple to see how they were doing.

“I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling and it’s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too. The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” she said.

“And I think what is still upsetting to them is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still – no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet…” she continued. 

More From Entertainment:

Sharon Osbourne in hot waters after new allegations of racism surface

Sharon Osbourne in hot waters after new allegations of racism surface
Scott Disick opens up about his split with Sofia Richie in latest teaser of KUWTK

Scott Disick opens up about his split with Sofia Richie in latest teaser of KUWTK
Piers Morgan says it’s time to stand up for Queen after Meghan, Harry interview

Piers Morgan says it’s time to stand up for Queen after Meghan, Harry interview
Britney Spears takes Harry, Meghan Markle’s cue with Oprah Winfrey interview

Britney Spears takes Harry, Meghan Markle’s cue with Oprah Winfrey interview
Ariana Grande settles copyright lawsuit over hit song '7 Rings'

Ariana Grande settles copyright lawsuit over hit song '7 Rings'

Gigi Hadid treats fans with latest photo of her daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid treats fans with latest photo of her daughter Khai
Demi Lovato sets the record straight about inaccurate bipolar diagnosis

Demi Lovato sets the record straight about inaccurate bipolar diagnosis

Prince Harry has kept in touch with the Queen since Philip's hospitalisation

Prince Harry has kept in touch with the Queen since Philip's hospitalisation
Priyanka Chopra slams claim she and Nick Jonas weren't qualified to present Oscar nods

Priyanka Chopra slams claim she and Nick Jonas weren't qualified to present Oscar nods
Demi Lovato was 'shocked' by Max Ehrich's very public reaction to their split

Demi Lovato was 'shocked' by Max Ehrich's very public reaction to their split
Prince Harry, William not ready to call it a truce despite being in touch

Prince Harry, William not ready to call it a truce despite being in touch

Meghan Markle unfazed by sister Samantha saying Prince Harry will divorce her

Meghan Markle unfazed by sister Samantha saying Prince Harry will divorce her

Latest

view all