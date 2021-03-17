Royals ‘alarmed’ after Harry terms ‘healing’ talks with Palace ‘unproductive’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ruffled the feathers of the British royal family once again after talking to American TV host Gayle King.



According to a report by Mirror Online, the Palace is “alarmed” at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speaking to the host and claiming “healing talks” with the royals were “unproductive.”

Royal sources said: “This type of behaviour could have huge implications for trust between the camps moving forward.”

A senior Palace source told the outlet: “None of the households - the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - will be giving a running commentary on private conversations.”

Earlier, King said on CBS This Morning that she spoke to the couple to see how they were doing.

“I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling and it’s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too. The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” she said.

“And I think what is still upsetting to them is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still – no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet…” she continued.