Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Sharon Osbourne in hot waters after new allegations of racism surface

Sharon Osbourne has been accused of making racial and homophobic slurs by 'The Talk' co-workers 

Sharon Osbourne is under hot water as co-workers have accused her of saying racial slurs to them. 

In fresh allegations against the 70-year-old singer, Osbourne has a "history of racist language and bullying." 

According to multiple sources, including the artist's The Talk co-host Leah Remini, Osbourne "would frequently refer to then-co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as 'wonton' and 'slanty eyes.'"

The report also states Osbourne has been disrepectful, saying offensive homophobic stuff to former co-host, Sara Gilbert (who is a lesbian).

When approached for a comment, Osbourne's spokesperson said, "The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host."

"For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name," they added. 

"Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature," the rep responded. 

