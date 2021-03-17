Can't connect right now! retry
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 starts today

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 starts today

Beginning today, PUBG MOBILE players can crank up the jams in the HUNDRED RHYTHMS-themed Royale Pass Season 18, collecting all-new rewards by completing in-game challenges.

Royale Pass Season 18 is available as part of PUBG MOBILE’s Version 1.3 content update, available now for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Earlier this month, PUBG MOBILE received an overhaul of fresh content in the Version 1.3 update, including new weapons, vehicles, game modes and more.

Fans and community members also experienced the first-of-its-kind computer-generated short film “The Growth,” inspiring determination and teamwork on the battlefield. Today, players who enroll in Royale Pass Season 18 can select two sets of ranked rewards to unlock through in-game challenges.

Various collectables include special AUG and Kar98K skins, a violin music set and more.

In addition to PUBG MOBILE’s latest missions, a new adventure event is now available. Upon the start of the event, a violin-playing character will appear alongside four ladies. When the music begins, players can collect Adventure Vouchers, which can be exchanged for various free ranked rewards.

PUBG MOBILE also reveals today further details about the game’s upcoming three-year anniversary celebration later in March.

World-renowned superstar DJs Alesso, Lost Frequencies and one more DJ are set to debut new singles in PUBG MOBILE and present an unprecedented special in-game live performance on March 21. 

