PCB '90% responsible' for PSL 6 bio-secure bubble failure: Quetta Gladiators owner

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said Wednesday that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was 90% to blame for the failure of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 bio-secure bubble.



The PSL was abruptly postponed earlier this month after it emerged that players and officials part of the bio-secure bubble had tested positive for the virus.



The tournament's postponement lead to disappointment and anger among fans who questioned the PCB management's handling of the bio-secure bubble at a time when sports activities around the globe have been immensely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"[PCB Chairman] Ehsan Mani has admitted there is lack of communication between the board and franchises," said Omar, speaking to journalist Yahya Hussaini on his show Score.



Omar said the PCB was "90% to blame for the failure of the bio-secure bubble".



During the show, he also called for the revival of club cricket in Pakistan.



"The pillar for cricket in Pakistan is grassroots cricket and [the pillar for grassroots cricket] is club cricket," he said, adding: "Both school cricket and club cricket."

Shedding light on the dismal situation of the infrastructure for cricket in Pakistan, Omar said former national team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is forced to travel from his house to Karachi's Do Talwar area to work out in the gym.



"He then goes from Do Talwar to the KCCA to practice," lamented Omar. "So [this is why] such a big city, that has in the past given you such excellent players, is not producing them any more," he added.



The Quetta Gladiators owner said the same was the case for Lahore, where practice facilities for cricketers were scarce.



"I would encourage the new PCB setup to revive club cricket in Pakistan," he reiterated.



Acknowledging that Quetta Gladiators was unable to form a formidable team for PSL 6, Omar said the franchise will "soon hunt for players" for the Gladiators.



The Gladiators have failed to impress in the PSL edition so far, winning only a single match out of the five fixtures they played.



Quetta Gladiators are placed at the bottom of the table with only two points, and a net run rate of -0.936.

