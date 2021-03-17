Meghan Markle has evidence to corroborate her claims, says friend

One of Meghan Markle's friends has said that the Duchess of Sussex has documents to corroborate her claims made during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The claim that Meghan can prove her statement was made by TV personality Gayle King, who happens to be friends with both Harry and and his wife.

King, the co-host of CBS This Morning, said she had spoken to Harry and Meghan at the weekend and that a conversation between Harry and Prince William had taken place.

“It’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too, and the word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” she said.

William’s office Kensington Palace had no comment on King’s remarks.

Harry and Meghan’s interview plunged the British monarchy into its biggest crisis since the death of William and Harry’s mother Princess Diana in 1997.