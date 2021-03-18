Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 18 2021
Hira Mani vs Esra Bilgic: Who looks more beautiful in Ertugrul Halime Sultan's getup

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Pakistan's popular actress Hira Mani stole hearts with her stunning look as she showed off her inner Halime Sultan of the Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

The versatile actress posted stunning pictures on her Instagram Story Monday in which she is seen wearing famous dresses of the leading Turkish star.

Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani's was looking gorgeous as she was dressed head-to-toe in a subdued shade of blue with a statement head piece that looked similar to the one donned by Turkish actor Esra Bilgic in historical series.

In another picture, she sported a black dress of the famous character in the drama.

Hira's post triggered a interesting debate on social media as excited fans of both the celebrities began to make their comments about the photos. Some of them admired Pakistani star's beauty, while others praised Turkish actress Esra Bilgic for her famous character and charming beauty.

Hira Mani and her sons are also very fond of the Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul. they also love the famous stars of the hit series.

