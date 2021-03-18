Jennifer Lopez was considering parting ways with Alex Rodriguez since months

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are all over the news over their troubled relationship.



And while news of them having trouble in paradise only just hit the headlines, recent reports claim that the Hustlers actor had been contemplating calling off her engagement since the past few months.

A source close to Lopez revealed that Madison LeCroy’s affair with Rodriguez is not what led to them having issues.

"Madison has no bearing on the rough patch," said the source to People.

"She's been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months,” added the insider.

They further explained: "They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day."

More sources revealed to the outlet that the pair’s honeymoon phase ended while they were quarantining.

“The past few days were upsetting and stressful. She and Alex have a lot of issues they hope they can work through, but they both seem willing to do whatever it takes to stay together,” the source said.