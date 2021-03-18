Demi Lovato gets monthly injections that prevent her from relapsing

American singer Demi Lovato recently came forth and wore her heart on her sleeve about her past struggle with drug abuse.



The former Disney star revealed in her recently-released docuseries, Dancing with the Devil, that she is receiving injections that help her prevent a relapse.

The singer revealed that she gets shots of Vivitrol every month that helps stop the effects of opioids.

While the medication is recommended to only be taken temporarily, Lovato thinks she is safe for a while: “At least for a few years it can’t hurt me.”

Lovato suffered a near-fatal overdose back in 2018 and confessed recently that she still takes marijuana and consumes alcohol with restraint.

“I know I’m done with the stuff that’s gonna kill me. But I wish that I could get some relief maybe through like weed or something, right? I’ve learned that shutting the door on things makes me want to open the door even more,” she said.