Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Asad Umar says new strain spreads faster and is more deadly

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. Photo: File

  • Asad Umar says there has been a sharp spike in COVID positivity rate. 
  • Minister asks citizens to be “very very careful” as new strain spreads “faster and is more deadly”.
  • The statement by the minister came as Pakistan woke up with a positivity rate of 7.8%.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who is spearheading the country’s effort against coronavirus, on Thursday urged people to comply with SOPs and warned that if the safety guidelines are not followed, the government will be left with no option but to place "stronger restriction on activities".

“Sharp spike in COVID positivity [rate]. Hospital daily admissions and people in critical care rising fast,” said the minister.

Umar warned that if the SOP compliance does not improve in the country then the government will be left with no options but to place “stronger restrictions on activities”.

Read more: Coronavirus positivity rate climbs to 8.4% in Islamabad

The minister urged the citizens to be “very very careful” as the new strain spreads “faster and is more deadly”.

Coronavirus positivity rate surges to 7.8%

The statement by the minister came as Pakistan today woke up with a positivity rate of 7.8%.

During the past 24 hours, about 3,495 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country. Moreover, the number of active coronavirus patients in the country stands at 24,592 as of today.

Daily data issued by the NCOC says that over 61 people have succumbed to the virus during the past 24 hours taking the death tally to 13,717.

Read more: Pakistan calls for equality in coronavirus vaccine distribution

The country is experiencing the third wave of coronavirus which is deemed more lethal and hazardous by health experts. They have urged people to strictly practice standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the virus spread.

The health authorities have re-imposed COVID-19 restrictions in the country that were lifted last month due to a surge in cases while educational institutes have been closed in several cities of the Punjab and KP.

More From Pakistan:

Naya Pakistan Housing project: PM Imran Khan distributes houses, flats among labourers

Naya Pakistan Housing project: PM Imran Khan distributes houses, flats among labourers

Kuwaiti foreign minister to arrive in Islamabad today for two-day trip

Kuwaiti foreign minister to arrive in Islamabad today for two-day trip
Sindh govt announces public holiday on March 23

Sindh govt announces public holiday on March 23
JUI-F unhappy with Asif Zardari’s remarks at PDM meeting

JUI-F unhappy with Asif Zardari’s remarks at PDM meeting
KP govt in talks to allow crypto mining in province: adviser

KP govt in talks to allow crypto mining in province: adviser
Buying and selling rate of US dollar in Pakistan on March 18

Buying and selling rate of US dollar in Pakistan on March 18
Pakistan wakes up to an alarming 7.8% coronavirus positivity rate

Pakistan wakes up to an alarming 7.8% coronavirus positivity rate
Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian Sputnik vaccine for coronavirus

Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian Sputnik vaccine for coronavirus
Govt opposes Justice Isa's plea for live coverage of review petition

Govt opposes Justice Isa's plea for live coverage of review petition
Security forces eliminate TTP terrorist during operation in Swat

Security forces eliminate TTP terrorist during operation in Swat
PM Imran Khan plans to reshuffle federal cabinet: sources

PM Imran Khan plans to reshuffle federal cabinet: sources
Maryam Nawaz's bail cannot be suspended immediately, says LHC

Maryam Nawaz's bail cannot be suspended immediately, says LHC

Latest

view all