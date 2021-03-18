No, Chris Evans is not reprising his Captain America role

Marvel fans had been keeping their hopes up for the return of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).



However, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has some bad news for fans as he confirmed that in spite of the circulating reports, Chris Evans will not be returning to the franchise as Captain America aka Steve Rogers.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Feige said: "I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumour, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself."

Earlier, Sebastian Stan who plays Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier in the Captain America films also gave his take on the rumours but admitted that he wasn’t too sure of what is true and what is not.

"Anything is possible, right? I saw he tweeted something about it. So, I don't know. I feel like usually he knows what to say in those things, so I didn't know what to make of it. And I truly don't have any intel on that,” he told EW.

"I feel like you can't ever think of the words 'Captain America' without thinking about Chris Evans. He's done such an amazing job with it, and I feel like he's always going to have this presence. And he has a presence in our show,” said Stan speaking about his and Anthony Mackie’s new Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.