Cristiano Ronaldo makes mega announcement before Portugal-Spain game

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a mega bombshell announcement just before Portugal's highly anticipated Round of 16 World Cup clash against Spain, officially confirming that the 2026 tournament will be the final global showcase of his historic international career.

Speaking to the press on Sunday 5 July, the 41-year-old legendary forward revealed that this summer marks his closing chapter with the Portuguese national team.

The veteran captain, who currently plays his club football for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr FC after joining them in 2023, has added immense emotional stakes to the upcoming Iberian derby knockout match in Dallas.

Addressing a packed media room on the eve of the critical fixture, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made it clear that he wants to focus on enjoying the final phase of his international journey rather than letting the pressure of winning the tournament consume him.

"It's about enjoying it as much as possible," Ronaldo said, per ESPN.

"This will be my last World Cup, but let's hope tomorrow isn't my last game."

The legendary goalscorer reflected deeply on his expansive footballing path, which began more than twenty years ago.

He insisted that lifting the one elusive major trophy missing from his cabinet would not dictate how his legacy is ultimately perceived across the globe, noting that maturity and age have brought him vital experience.

"The day will come [when I retire from international football]. But I'll be honest. Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1,000%. Because I've given everything in football," he continued.

Despite facing intense media scrutiny regarding his age and place in the starting line-up, the forward pointed to his current form as proof that he remains incredibly effective at the absolute highest level.

"I don't need it, I have a good life, but it's about passion. I play football because I love it ... You have to enjoy every day. And I've scored three goals [at this World Cup], I'm not doing too badly, right?" Ronaldo added.

The superstar's campaign has already been characteristically historic, breaking multiple milestones on the pitch.

By netting two goals against Uzbekistan during a dominant group stage performance, he officially became the first player in football history to score in six different World Cup editions, having previously found the back of the net in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.

He followed that feat up by converting a crucial penalty against Croatia in the Round of 32, which remarkably secured his very first goal in a World Cup knockout stage match.

Ronaldo expressed immense gratitude for the emotional energy surrounding the tournament, describing it as the most memorable World Cup of his life due to the incredible passion shown by the public.

He even extended a tongue-in-cheek thank you to the journalists in the room, explaining that the media criticism and attacks he receives at 40 and beyond have only helped him grow stronger as a person.

Away from the pitch, his personal life is equally busy, as he proposed to his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez last year after eight years of dating, with the pair currently rumored to be planning their wedding for later this year.

Portugal's ultimate goal remains navigating their way through the rest of the competition, a journey that carries added significance given that the nation is scheduled to co-host the subsequent 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Morocco.

For now, all eyes turn to the pitch in Dallas, where Ronaldo will lead his side out for what he intensely hopes will not be his final bow on the grandest stage of them all.