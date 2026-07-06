Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce went rock-and-roll at rehearsal dinner

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went rock-and-roll at their rehearsal dinner, hitting the stage together for an unforgettable duet the night before their grand wedding.

The 36-year-old pop icon and her NFL partner, who officially tied the knot at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on Friday, 3 July, proved they had music on their minds from the very start of their wedding weekend.

Two guests who attended the star-studded festivities revealed to NBC News that the couple treated their intimate pre-wedding gathering to a passionate joint performance of their favourite rock track, setting a highly energetic tone for the massive celebrations that followed.

While the Opalite singer chose not to take the stage for a proper solo performance during the actual wedding ceremony, her deep musical connection to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end still took centre stage.

The attendees shared that Swift beautifully wove a bit of song directly into her wedding vows, showing the crowd just how enchanted she is by her new husband.

Though the guests kept the exact wording of the vows private, they confirmed that the highly personal ceremony left the hundreds of friends and family members in attendance completely in tears.

Surprisingly, it was the groom who found himself overwhelmed by the magnitude of the moment, with a guest noting that while you would normally expect the bride to be crying more, it was actually Travis who proved to be the more emotional of the two.

The moving ceremony, which was officially officiated by Hollywood star Adam Sandler, quickly transitioned into an epic soirée that felt like a true festival.

A massive crowd of roughly 1,000 guests looked on as legendary musicians Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks delivered show-stopping live performances.

The culinary department was equally spectacular, as the newlyweds treated their loved ones to a curated menu featuring delicious food sourced directly from their absolute favourite New York City restaurants.

The couple, who first began dating in late 2023 before officially announcing their engagement in August, have clearly left a lasting impression on their inner circle.