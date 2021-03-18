Gwen Stefani proposes ‘maid of honor’ rights to Ellen DeGeneres

Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani has finally chosen her maid of honor and Ellen DeGeneres is the top pick.

Stefani started gushing over the host’s future glow up as maid of honor during her appearance on The Ellen Show.

There she was quoted saying, "I was thinking about that a lot, and I was picturing like a mauve bridesmaid. Maybe maid of honor, you know? We can put some extensions in, and we can make it a full flower arrangement. All that stuff."

DeGeneres was quick to reply and say, "You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there. I don't mind doing any of that for you, because you're my friend and anything you ask, I will wear. I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That's how much I love you Gwen."