How to watch Justice League Snyder Cut

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Justice League Snyder Cut to see the original director’s vision for the movie that united several DC Comics superheroes on screen for the first time.

Snyder and his wife Deborah, a producer, left the original film before it was finished following the death of their daughter. The movie was completed by “Avengers” director Joss Whedon and fell flat with critics and fans who thought the storytelling was disjointed and the visual effects messy.

Fans began lobbying for WarnerMedia to release Snyder’s version of the film. They even bought a billboard in New York’s Times Square in October 2019 to promote their cause.

In an unusual move, the company agreed and let Snyder rework a black-and-white version that he had completed in 2017.

The new movie goes into greater detail about many characters, which include Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg, and explains the motives of their enemy, Steppenwolf. Stars include Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.



Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” started streaming on Thursday on HBO Max, a subscription streaming service launched last year by AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia.





