Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

How to watch Justice League Snyder Cut

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Justice League Snyder Cut  to see the original director’s vision for the movie that united several DC Comics superheroes on screen for the first time.

Snyder and his wife Deborah, a producer, left the original film before it was finished following the death of their daughter. The movie was completed by “Avengers” director Joss Whedon and fell flat with critics and fans who thought the storytelling was disjointed and the visual effects messy.

Fans began lobbying for WarnerMedia to release Snyder’s version of the film. They even bought a billboard in New York’s Times Square in October 2019 to promote their cause.

In an unusual move, the company agreed and let Snyder rework a black-and-white version that he had completed in 2017.

The new movie goes into greater detail about many characters, which include Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg, and explains the motives of their enemy, Steppenwolf. Stars include Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” started streaming on Thursday on HBO Max, a subscription streaming service launched last year by AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Harry's royal feud: Diana's brother reluctant to get involved

Meghan Markle, Harry's royal feud: Diana's brother reluctant to get involved
Khloe Kardashian's hopes of second child dashed after news of pregnancy risk

Khloe Kardashian's hopes of second child dashed after news of pregnancy risk
Zayn Malik wants to collaborate with country music star Chris Stapleton

Zayn Malik wants to collaborate with country music star Chris Stapleton
Demi Lovato had 'physical reaction' to watching her own docuseries

Demi Lovato had 'physical reaction' to watching her own docuseries

Prince William and Prince Harry likely to meet: report

Prince William and Prince Harry likely to meet: report

BTS’s lyricist walks fans through the creation of ‘Dynamite’

BTS’s lyricist walks fans through the creation of ‘Dynamite’
BTS win a Guinness world record title with 'Dynamite'

BTS win a Guinness world record title with 'Dynamite'
Johnny Depp lawyers say wife beater case verdict 'plainly wrong'

Johnny Depp lawyers say wife beater case verdict 'plainly wrong'
Gwen Stefani proposes ‘maid of honor’ rights to Ellen DeGeneres

Gwen Stefani proposes ‘maid of honor’ rights to Ellen DeGeneres
'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' illuminates Marvel's post-blip world

'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' illuminates Marvel's post-blip world
Vanessa Bryant sues deputies behind leaking Kobe Bryant crash photos

Vanessa Bryant sues deputies behind leaking Kobe Bryant crash photos
Suga details future dreams for BTS after 2021 Grammy snub

Suga details future dreams for BTS after 2021 Grammy snub

Latest

view all