Cardi B on mom-shaming: “Stop expecting celebs to raise your kids”

American pop singer Cardi B calls a spade a spade by calling herself a “freaky person” who makes songs for adults, not children. The singer also made no bones about her preference for her daughter saying she does not allow her daughter to listen to her music.



It all happened on Sunday night during the 63rd Grammy Awards Show, when the 28-year-old rapper and Megan Thee Stallion performed their song "WAP" with the pair dancing and crawling on a bed with their legs intertwined.

The performance was appreciated by fans, including the Recording Academy.

There were others also who heavily criticized the Grammys over the performance. People also approached the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with complaints.

Cardi herself also received the backlash, particularly from Candace Owens. The “Wap” production was termed as an attack on American traditions during Monday night on Tucker Carlson's show.

Cardi B replied, "Matter fact I'm just going to thank Candy (Owens) She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales."

“STREAM UP AND WAP .REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE,” she added in a tweet.

On Instagram, a user asked her why she does not allow her two-year-old daughter, Kulture, to listen to her music.

The commenter hurled the question, "But how is this she empowering women with her music but doesn't let her daughter listen? Don't you wanna empower your daughter also??"

Replying to the question, the rapper Cardi B defended herself, saying, "I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see...I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."

"My daughter doesn't need to listen to music to be empowered neither should your children. The only way to empower your kids is by talking to them, boost their confidence and making sure they get a good education. I never ever said that WAP was made to empower women, I'm just a freaky person and this is not the first sex song ever made. Stop expecting celebs to raise your kids."

Cardi’s reply was liked by a lot of users who agreed that she makes music for adults. One of them said, "If you allow your kids to listen to WAP it's your fault not Cardi's. Be your own child's role model."