Friday Mar 19 2021
TikTok superstar Addison Rae-starrer He's All That coming to Netflix

TikTok's highest-paid influencer Addison Rae feels lucky to have landed the role in the gender-flipped remake of the ’90s classic.

Taking to Instagram, the TikToker posted a screenshot of a news report about her debut movie coming to Netflix. She captioned the post: "DREAM COME TRUE @netflix!!!!! ♥️ 190 countries.. insane."

The 20-year-old TikTok star Rae enjoys a massive following of 78 million followers on TikTok and 36.6 million on Instagram. She plays Padgett Sawyer, an influencer who has taken a challenge to transform her high school’s outcast into a prom king.

Her mother's role played by Rachael Leigh Cook, who played the lead role in the original movie.

Netflix has scooped the flick "He's All That" in a reported $20 million deal. The streamer will release the flick globally.

It is mainly because of the TikToker Addison Rae that production company Miramax greenlighted the movie 'He's All That' as her lead role also prompted the social media's video-sharing platform to bankroll it.

Directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday), the film was written by R. Lee Fleming, who wrote the ’90s original also. 

